Interview Highlights: Curtis J. Holden of Tanglewood Wealth Management on Investing Strategies

Curtis J. Holden discusses Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. Tanglewood is a fee-only adviser. Mr. Holden believes this is an advantage because there isn’t any pressure to sell products and the firm is an independent company. The primary focus of the firm is to look out for its clients’ total financial health. Instead of designing a one-size-fits-all strategy, Mr. Holden offers six different approaches to help find the right fit for each client’s stage of life and comfort level with risk and volatility. Tanglewood is a disciplined company and tries to instill that same discipline in its clients. Mr. Holden’s hope is that providing clients with an investment approach where they can feel comfortable will encourage them to stay focused for the long term.

