The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interview Highlights: Christopher P. Brown Jr. of T. Rowe Price Group on Investing Strategies

February 1, 2017

Christopher P. Brown Jr. discusses his firm’s Total Return Fund, which is a U.S.-focused multisector fixed income fund. One of the core tenets of the strategy is to have a higher tracking error or higher volatility relative to the index, which is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index. Mr. Brown believes that core fixed income is now and in the future will be a very important part of the broader asset allocation, despite concerns about rising rates.

Full interview available here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Christopher D. Towle of Towle & Co. on Investing Strategies
September 02, 2016

Interview Highlights: Christopher Montoya of First Financial Trust on Investing Strategies
September 30, 2016

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Investment Products Outperform Peers’
April 08, 2013

Margins at T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Near 50%
March 26, 2015

Interview Highlights: Bryce Rowe of Robert W. Baird & Co. on Pacific and Southwest Banks
January 30, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks
Favorable Outlook for Banks as Long as Political Outcomes Match Expectations
Watching Credit Trends and the Impacts on Texas Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This