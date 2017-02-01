Interview Highlights: Christopher P. Brown Jr. of T. Rowe Price Group on Investing Strategies

Christopher P. Brown Jr. discusses his firm’s Total Return Fund, which is a U.S.-focused multisector fixed income fund. One of the core tenets of the strategy is to have a higher tracking error or higher volatility relative to the index, which is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index. Mr. Brown believes that core fixed income is now and in the future will be a very important part of the broader asset allocation, despite concerns about rising rates.

Full interview available here.