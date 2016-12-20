The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Chris Thompson of Raymond James & Associates on Gold and Precious Metals

December 20, 2016

Chris Thompson covers gold and silver precious metals . Mr. Thompson says at the beginning of the year it was a bear market for precious metals driven by the strong dollar and an uncertain outlook for equity markets. He now sees an environment fraught with risk and uncertainty, which is supportive for precious metals. He says a near-term risk for silver and gold is a move by the Fed to increase interest rates.

Full interview available here.

