Interview Highlights: Charles Bobrinskoy of Ariel Investments on Investing Strategies

January 11, 2017

Charles Bobrinskoy talks about his firm’s all-cap value strategy. This strategy targets investors with a value orientation and a long-term approach. Mr. Bobrinskoy says the fund is made up of less than 30 stocks in any market cap. He says the practice is focused on finding great companies with great long-term prospects and that have some kind of short-term problem.

