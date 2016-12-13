Interview Highlights: Casey Alexander of Compass Point Research & Trading on Business Development Companies

Casey Alexander covers business development companies. Right now Mr. Alexander has a measured outlook on the space. He says the potential for increased interest rates is welcome news for the sector. He advises investors to keep their eyes on the credit cycle, as it is now on the positive side and will eventually move to the negative side. Mr. Alexander says investors should not consider BDCs as passive, put-away investments; rather, he advises they take a more active approach managing portfolios within this asset class.

Full interview available here.