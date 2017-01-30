Interview Highlights: Bryce Rowe of Robert W. Baird & Co. on Pacific and Southwest Banks

Bryce Rowe discusses banking in Texas. Mr. Rowe says the entire sector participated in the year-end rally, and the primary driver for that was lower corporate tax rates, with secondary catalysts being around the interest rate environment and regulatory scrutiny. Mr. Rowe is most focused on credit trends at the moment. He is also focused on net interest margin changes and what happens to loan and deposit pricing and competition given the Fed’s tightening cycle. He is concerned about the late-stage nature of the credit cycle relative to where valuations are.

Full interview available here.