Interview Highlights: Brian Gilmartin of Trinity Asset Management on Investing Strategies

Brian Gilmartin discusses Trinity Asset Management Inc. Mr. Gilmartin mainly focuses on sector rotation. His investment style combines a bottom-up and top-down process. While he will try to get a feel for where the economy is headed and how consumers are doing, 80% to 90% of his time is spent identifying sectors and stocks through fundamentals. Due to the changing political environment in the U.S., Mr. Gilmartin believes that financials, large-cap tech, telecom and possibly health care are sectors that may benefit.

Full interview available here.