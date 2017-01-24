Interview Highlights: Brian E. Peery of Hennessy Funds on Investing Strategies

Brian E. Peery discusses Hennessy Funds and the Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Fund. This fund is quantitatively managed and uses a consistent, disciplined process. Mr. Peery starts with a universe of 10,000 public companies through the Capital IQ database. From there, he removes ADRs and companies not within the $1 billion to $10 billion market-cap range. This ensures he is left with purely domestic companies within the midcap space. Mr. Peery then looks at companies based on price to sales ratio, earnings year over year and price movement. Finally, the companies are ranked by 12-month price appreciation, and the top-30 stocks are chosen for the portfolio and equally weighted.

Full interview available here.