The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interview Highlights: Brian E. Peery of Hennessy Funds on Investing Strategies

January 24, 2017

Brian E. Peery discusses Hennessy Funds and the Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Fund. This fund is quantitatively managed and uses a consistent, disciplined process. Mr. Peery starts with a universe of 10,000 public companies through the Capital IQ database. From there, he removes ADRs and companies not within the $1 billion to $10 billion market-cap range. This ensures he is left with purely domestic companies within the midcap space. Mr. Peery then looks at companies based on price to sales ratio, earnings year over year and price movement. Finally, the companies are ranked by 12-month price appreciation, and the top-30 stocks are chosen for the portfolio and equally weighted.

Full interview available here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: James Anderson of Tierra Funds on Investing Strategies
January 09, 2017

Interview Highlights: Phil Bak of ACSI Funds on Investing Strategies
January 10, 2017

Interview Highlights: Brian Boyle of Boyle Capital on Investing Strategies
October 19, 2016

Interview Highlights: Brian J. Frank of Frank Capital Partners on Investing Strategies
August 08, 2016

Interview Highlights: Adam S. Abelson of Stralem & Company Incorporated on Investing Strategies
September 15, 2016

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Vice President, Oil Sands Manufacturing: Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVE)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Companies with Strong Economic Moats
A Three-Stage Process to Long-Term Value Investing
Employing a Disciplined and Nonemotional Approach to Midcap Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Awaiting Service Cost Impact on E&P Sector
A Constructive Outlook for U.S. Integrated Oil, E&Ps and Refineries
E&P Backdrop Provides Higher Confidence for Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This