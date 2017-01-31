Interview Highlights: Brett Rabatin of Piper Jaffray & Co. on Pacific and Southwest Banks

Brett Rabatin covers the Texas and West Coast bank group. Mr. Rabatin looks for names that are either growing or going through a long-term improvement in core operations and profitability. He says that over the intermediate term there could be more upside from the space, but there’s fair argument that a lot of the benefit of things happening is already baked into the valuations. He says investors should be looking for where there are catalysts for earnings to be better than expected or for valuations to improve.

Full interview available here.