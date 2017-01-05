The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Benjamin Lau of Apriem Advisors on Investing Strategies

January 5, 2017

Benjamin Lau’s firm Apriem Advisors uses three main investment strategies for managing assets for high-net-worth clients. The core strategy is a customized buy-and-hold strategy; the income strategy aims to generate a high level of income; and the Tactical Index strategy is the fastest-growth strategy.

Full interview available here.

