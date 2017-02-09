Interview Highlights: Benjamin Halliburton of Tradition Capital Management on Investing Strategies

Benjamin Halliburton says his firm is an equity-focused one that selects quality companies with above-average growth, and buys those companies at a reasonable price. It is a long-term investment philosophy identifying companies with above-average financial characteristics. Mr. Halliburton says those characteristics are driven by qualitative fundamental attributes of the business.

