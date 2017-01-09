Interview Highlights: Andrew Chanin of PureFunds on Investing Strategies

Andrew Chanin discusses PureFunds, a thematic ETF company. Mr. Chanin’s firm offers ETFs that focus on specific industries, such as video game technology, mobile payments, drones and health tech. He says the ETFs are about providing differentiation and something different for investors who are in broad-based sector funds. He says that while many people are invested in broad-based sectors, they may also want different exposures that are also in that sector which aren’t being covered by those broad-based funds and that are providing disruptive technologies.
