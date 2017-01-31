The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Aaron James Deer of Sandler O’Neill + Partners L.P. on Pacific and Southwest Banks

January 31, 2017

Aaron James Deer discusses his midcap Western bank coverage. Mr. Deer says the recent surge for banks is sustainable as long as political outcomes match up with expectations. He says that generally speaking, his earning estimates are rising, which stems from the upward shift of the yield curve and rising expectations for additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

