The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interest Rates are Going Up: Is Real Estate Investing the Answer? Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Responds

April 30, 2018

Jade Rahmani is a Managing Director of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., and is based in the firm’s New York office. Since joining the firm in May 2007, he has been a lead analyst on the mortgage finance team, responsible for covering residential and commercial mortgage investment companies, including the commercial real estate finance and homebuilding sector.  In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Rahmani explains how publicly traded real estate securities can provide an investment edge:

“My firm, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, or KBW, is owned by Stifel Financial, so we are a wholly owned subsidiary of that company. What makes KBW unique is we solely focus on sectors within financial services. You can think of KBW as having essentially three verticals: We have the broadest coverage on Wall Street of banks, we also cover insurance, and then, we have diversified financials, which would include capital markets, asset management and specialty finance.

Within specialty finance, I cover commercial real estate finance companies. Those include commercial mortgage REITs, REITs that make loans to owners and developers of commercial real estate.”

His current view of the market is centered on a rising interest rate environment.

“On the other hand, the spreads are compressing. So what we see right now is overall returns being somewhat stable, and with higher LIBOR returns, they could potentially increase. We are also seeing a stable trend in credit. So for the companies we cover, what we are expecting is the business models that we feel are best positioned are the ones that can take advantage of the current environment in order to deliver strong returns. Those companies that we would be recommending would be Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT). I can go into further detail on those business models if you like.”

For more specialized stock recommendations, read the entire interview with Jade Rahmani in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. on Pacific and Southwest Banks
January 30, 2017

Interview Highlights: Ryan Lynch of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on Business Development Companies
December 15, 2016

Lee Shavel, CFO of NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NDAQ), Speaks at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Securities Brokerage Conference
November 19, 2014

Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reveals Her Top Picks for 2018
February 05, 2018

MetLife Inc (MET) Becoming Less Exposed to Interest Rates
June 12, 2014

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Undervalued Companies with the Ability to Grow At or Above the GDP
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors
Despite Dividends, REITs Struggle to Attract Investor Attention
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 