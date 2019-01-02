Integrated Device Technology Acquisition: Interview with Gregory Waters, CEO and President

Gregory L. Waters joined Integrated Device Technology Inc. in January 2014 as President, CEO and a member of the board of directors. Prior to IDT, he served from 2003 to 2012 as Executive Vice President and General Manager for Skyworks Solutions, where he led the company’s wireless businesses to a decisive industry leadership position.

Before Skyworks, he held several executive business unit positions at Agere Systems, where his responsibilities included M&A and I.P. licensing, and where he played a key role in the company’s successful IPO. Mr. Waters began his career at Texas Instruments, serving in a variety of management positions in sales, customer design centers and business unit management. Mr. Waters believes the semiconductor industry’s future will be led by companies that develop innovative system-level solutions that are delivered as semiconductors.

“The first end market would be cloud and enterprise data center, which is our largest market segment at 40% of revenues for fiscal 2018. We benefit from trends such as artificial intelligence, Big Data analysis, image and video processing, and speech recognition, which are all memory-intensive applications.

We play a crucial role with our high-speed memory interface platforms that sit between the processor and the memory system and enable high-speed, real-time transfer of data. We are specialists in these devices that move data quickly.

A second end market for us would be automotive and industrial. That is one of the areas that we get significant leverage out of our advanced sensor products. The automotive/industrial segment is about 12% of revenues now and growing very fast, about 10% to 20% per year.

Communications infrastructure equipment accounts for about 30% of our business. We have new products in our communications infrastructure business that allow us to gain market share and outperform a challenging macro environment. Finally, consumer products are about 18% of our revenues. The flagship product driving growth in our consumer segment is wireless power devices.”

