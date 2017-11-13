Innovotech COO (CVE:IOT) Amin Omar is a Biofilm Expert

Amin Omar is the Chief Operating Officer of Innovotech Inc. Dr. Omar is a biofilm expert, having completed his Ph.D. at Manchester University in England. In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Omar details how his company meets client needs through the provision of contract research services to a wide scope of companies, including oil and gas, pharmaceutical, consumer products and food processing. He also oversees the Research and Development Operations for Innovotech with regard to proprietary antimicrobial silver compounds.

He describes his recent strategic change for the company: “In 2014, the board of directors decided on changing management, which resulted in a huge shift in the strategy that the company was pursuing. That year, I was promoted to General Manager, and I had to make some serious changes to the structure of the company in terms of which products we should pursue and which ones we should kill. We had to drop any products that burned cash and didn’t bring significant revenues, while we focused on the current departments that generate decent cash.”

The successful strategic shift has borne fruit. “Between 2014 and now, the hard work paid off, and we managed to pay almost all legacy liabilities that were stifling us. We are focusing on expanding our contract research services, expanding our plate sales and finding the right partners to take our silver products to market.”

To get the details on the future prospects of Innovotech from Dr. Amin Omar