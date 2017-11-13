The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Innovotech COO (CVE:IOT) Amin Omar is a Biofilm Expert

November 13, 2017

Amin Omar is the Chief Operating Officer of Innovotech Inc. Dr. Omar is a biofilm expert, having completed his Ph.D. at Manchester University in England.  In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Omar  details how his company meets client needs through the provision of contract research services to a wide scope of companies, including oil and gas, pharmaceutical, consumer products and food processing. He also oversees the Research and Development Operations for Innovotech with regard to proprietary antimicrobial silver compounds.

He describes his recent strategic change for the company:  “In 2014, the board of directors decided on changing management, which resulted in a huge shift in the strategy that the company was pursuing. That year, I was promoted to General Manager, and I had to make some serious changes to the structure of the company in terms of which products we should pursue and which ones we should kill. We had to drop any products that burned cash and didn’t bring significant revenues, while we focused on the current departments that generate decent cash.”

The successful strategic shift has borne fruit.  “Between 2014 and now, the hard work paid off, and we managed to pay almost all legacy liabilities that were stifling us. We are focusing on expanding our contract research services, expanding our plate sales and finding the right partners to take our silver products to market.”

To get the details on the future prospects of Innovotech from Dr. Amin Omar, read the entire interview at the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Amin J. Khoury, CEO of B/E Aerospace (BEAV), Presents at Cowen 35th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Transportation Conf.
February 05, 2014

Lazard (LAZ) Expert Analyst Sees Flash Technology as Big Benefit to Fusion-io (FIO)
September 18, 2012

Health Care Expert Sean Dodge of the Jefferies Group Explains MACRA Effects
October 06, 2017

Expert Analyst John Benda of the National Securities Corporation Picks the Winners in Multifamily and Other REITs
August 14, 2017

Expert Nicholas Jansen from Raymond James & Company (NYSE:RJF) Reveals his Top Stock Picks
October 10, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CFO and the Chief Business Officer: Nuevolution AB (NUE.ST)
Interview with the CEO: NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)
Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Both Bottom-Up and Top-Down Opportunities in Canada
Investing Where There is Growth in the World
Moving Past Home-Country Bias to Invest in World-Class Businesses
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Positive Outlook on Medical Office Buildings Despite Health Care REIT Caution
Dental and Veterinary Verticals Offer Compelling Opportunities for Investors
Medical Devices and Diagnostics a Way to Avoid Macro Health Care Noise
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This