Ingrid Yin, PhD and Nels Wangensteen of MayTech Find the World’s Best Growth Stocks for You

Nels Wangensteen is the Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at MayTech Global Investments. Before co-founding MayTech in 2017, Mr. Wangensteen was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Integre Asset Management, where he created the Global Growth Strategy in 2008. Earlier, he was a Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman’s Private Asset Management Group from 1999 to 2008 and at Ingalls & Snyder from 1998 to 1999. He also was a vice-president at the Industrial Bank of Japan and was an analyst at the Bank of Montreal. Mr. Wangensteen began his career at Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Wangensteen is a trustee of the Panaphil Foundation and the Uphill Foundation. He received a B.A. in political science from Colgate University and an MBA from New York University.

Ingrid Yin is also a Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at MayTech Global Investments. Prior to co-founding MayTech, Ms. Yin was the Managing Director of China Equity Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Previously, she led China research as a senior research analyst at Brean Capital, an Asian equity analyst at Wellington Management and a global healthcare specialist at Sirios Capital Management and Jefferies Asset Management. Before her career in finance, Ms. Yin was a research fellow and senior research scientist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. She is a board member of Gilda’s Club and received a B.S. from Beijing University, an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from SUNY-Stony Brook.

In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Yin and Mr. Wangensteen discuss the type of stocks they like to buy: “We run one strategy, a global growth strategy, which is really benefiting from big trends we see driving the global economy. These trends center around advancements in information technology. In fact, there is a couple of billion new consumers coming into the global economy and demographic changes, largely aging populations in much of the world.”

Dr. Ingrid Yin uses her PhD in biochemistry to find some real stock winners: “Illumina is a leader in genome sequencing. This company has significantly lowered the cost of whole-genome sequencing, and its products are used throughout the world for population and genome studies as well as in personalized and preventative medicine. So this is just at the very beginning of how this technology could be utilized and improve the health of human beings. Even though the company has done really well and growing at a rapid pace, we really think the penetration and the adoption of this technology will happen in the years to come.”

