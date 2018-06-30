The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Ingrid Yin, PhD and Nels Wangensteen of MayTech Find the World’s Best Growth Stocks for You

June 30, 2018

                                                                                                 

Nels Wangensteen is the Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at MayTech Global Investments. Before co-founding MayTech in 2017, Mr. Wangensteen was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Integre Asset Management, where he created the Global Growth Strategy in 2008. Earlier, he was a Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman’s Private Asset Management Group from 1999 to 2008 and at Ingalls & Snyder from 1998 to 1999. He also was a vice-president at the Industrial Bank of Japan and was an analyst at the Bank of Montreal. Mr. Wangensteen began his career at Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Wangensteen is a trustee of the Panaphil Foundation and the Uphill Foundation. He received a B.A. in political science from Colgate University and an MBA from New York University.

Ingrid Yin is also a Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at MayTech Global Investments. Prior to co-founding MayTech, Ms. Yin was the Managing Director of China Equity Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Previously, she led China research as a senior research analyst at Brean Capital, an Asian equity analyst at Wellington Management and a global healthcare specialist at Sirios Capital Management and Jefferies Asset Management. Before her career in finance, Ms. Yin was a research fellow and senior research scientist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. She is a board member of Gilda’s Club and received a B.S. from Beijing University, an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from SUNY-Stony Brook.

In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Yin and Mr. Wangensteen discuss the type of stocks they like to buy:  “We run one strategy, a global growth strategy, which is really benefiting from big trends we see driving the global economy. These trends center around advancements in information technology. In fact, there is a couple of billion new consumers coming into the global economy and demographic changes, largely aging populations in much of the world.”

Dr. Ingrid Yin uses her PhD in biochemistry to find some real stock winners: “Illumina is a leader in genome sequencing. This company has significantly lowered the cost of whole-genome sequencing, and its products are used throughout the world for population and genome studies as well as in personalized and preventative medicine. So this is just at the very beginning of how this technology could be utilized and improve the health of human beings. Even though the company has done really well and growing at a rapid pace, we really think the penetration and the adoption of this technology will happen in the years to come.”

To read the full interview with Dr. Yin and Mr. Wangensteen, visit the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Ingrid Yin and Nels Wangensteen Found New Firm MayTech Global: Growth Stocks Driven by Technology
July 01, 2017

Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD, CEO of Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAR), Presents at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston, M
August 15, 2014

First Eagle Portfolio Managers Kimball Brooker and Sean Slein Find Safe High Yield Investments in a Low Yield World
August 23, 2017

Christopher Missling, MS, PhD, MBA, is Now CEO of Anavex Life Science, Developing Drugs for Alzheimers and Parkinsons
November 09, 2017

Recommended Reading – The Best CEOs You Didn’t Know, Forbes
December 23, 2008

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Gaining Access to the Drone Space Through a Unique ETF
Buying High-Quality Companies During Times of Adversity
Managing Risk Through Portfolio Diversification
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Semiconductors in 2018 as the Growth Rate Remains Healthy
Electronic Content Makes Big Push in Automotive and Industrial Markets
New End Markets Emerging for the Semiconductor Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 