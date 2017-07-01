Ingrid Yin and Nels Wangensteen Found New Firm MayTech Global: Growth Stocks Driven by Technology

Ingrid Yin, Ph.D., and Nels Wangensteen are the co-founders, Managing Partners and Portfolio Managers of MayTech Global Investments. In their exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, these two top performers details their new fund focusing on the best technology global growth stocks.
One of their top picks is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG):
“We see strong growth ahead for Intuitive Surgery for many years. And this also sits on the concept of having a company with a platform, not just one product.” Dr. Yin details her analysis behind this investment as well as many others including Tencent (HKG:0700), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), and other high growth technology stocks.
Read the rest of the exclusive interview on the Wall Street Transcript.
Opportunities In Large Cap Stocks Found By Matrix Asset Advisors
October 23, 2009
Smart Grid Related Firm, Itron Inc., Promotes New CEO
February 19, 2009
Recommended Reading – Once an Outsider, Always an Outsider? CEO Origin, Strategic Change and Firm Performance – Rice
January 20, 2010
Ranbaxy CFO Exits Adding To Firm’s Management Changes
January 28, 2011
Acme United Corporation’s (ACU) Record Earnings and Sales Driven by Innovative Products and Acquisitions
June 12, 2013
Leave a Reply