Ingrid Yin and Nels Wangensteen Found New Firm MayTech Global: Growth Stocks Driven by Technology

July 1, 2017

Ingrid Yin, Ph.D., and Nels Wangensteen are the co-founders, Managing Partners and Portfolio Managers of MayTech Global Investments.  In their exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, these two top performers details their new fund focusing on the best technology global growth stocks.

One of their top picks is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG):

“We see strong growth ahead for Intuitive Surgery for many years. And this also sits on the concept of having a company with a platform, not just one product.”  Dr. Yin details her analysis behind this investment as well as many others including Tencent (HKG:0700), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN),  Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), and other high growth technology stocks.

Read the rest of the exclusive interview on the Wall Street Transcript.

 

 

