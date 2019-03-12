Incentive Distribution Rights, or IDRs, Are on the Road to Extinction, Should We Save Them?

David Amoss, CFA, is the Lead Research Analyst for the midstream sector at Heikkinen Energy Advisors. He previously covered the upstream energy sector at Howard Weil and Iberia Capital Partners. Prior to that, Mr. Amoss was an economist with AECOM in Chicago and Sydney, Australia, specializing in front-end traffic and revenue analysis, primarily in the transportation and energy sectors.

He holds a BBA in international business from The University of Georgia and is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Amoss currently serves as Chairman of the board at Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle-Orleans, a French immersion charter school in New Orleans. He has previously served as President of the CFA Society of Louisiana.

“There are two separate questions that have been posed to MLPs. The first is: Should you retain your existing structure if you have incentive distribution rights, or IDRs? The second question is: Should MLPs, existing companies that are structured as MLPs, consider a conversion to be C-Corp-structured companies? And I think those are two very distinct questions.”

The valuation of these companies is intrinsically tied to the corporate organizational structure:

“Midstream investors and MLP investors do not want to see companies retain their IDR structure. And over the last two years especially, most of the companies in the space have either undertaken a “simplification” of their structure or have announced a proposed transaction to eliminate IDRs. Most of those proposed deals are scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2019.”

