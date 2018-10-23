Immuno-Oncology Divisions of Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline are Licensing from this Microcap Biotech

Marc Voigt is Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Immutep Limited. Mr. Voigt has served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer since 2012 and was appointed as CEO and Executive Director in July 2014. He has extensive experience in the corporate and biotechnology sectors. He has previously worked as a personal assistant to a member of the executive board of Allianz Insurance.

Mr. Voigt has also worked for the German investment bank, net.IPO.AG, in the area of business development and German securities offerings. In the early 2000s, he was investment manager in a midsize health care venture capital fund.

In the biotech sector, he has held different executive positions, foremost in private German biotech companies. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the Freie Universitat of Berlin and is a member of the judging panel of Germany’s largest business plan competition.

“If you look at our product candidates, indeed three of them are unique. One is a so-called depleting antibody in autoimmune diseases, which we licensed to GlaxoSmithKline. Then we have the world’s first agonist antibody to LAG-3. This is also positioned in autoimmune diseases, and we are developing it ourselves. It is at the preclinical stage.

Then, we have a fusion protein, which is our lead product candidate and called eftilagimod alpha, or IMP321, which we have in different clinical trials; the most advanced is a Phase IIb study in metastatic breast cancer. ”

The take up from large cap pharma companies is a plus for Immutep:

“We have a second product candidate in immuno-oncology, which we licensed to Novartis.”

