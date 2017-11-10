Henrik Simonsen and Ton Berkien Detail their Strategic Vision for DNA-encoded Library Technology Giant Nuevolution

Henrik Damkjaer Simonsen is the Chief Financial Officer of Nuevolution AB. He has extensive experience as an analyst of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, experience in IPOs of life science companies in Denmark, Sweden, the U.K. and Belgium, and M&A experience from transactions with Nordic life science companies.

Ton Berkien is the Chief Business Officer of Nuevolution AB. Mr. Berkien joined the company in 2014. He has extensive experience in business development, market intelligence and corporate finance. His most recent position was at Takeda/Nycomed (TYO:4502), where he was acting Head of Corporate Development/M&A, responsible for several M&A transactions in the U.S. and Europe as well as in various emerging growth markets like China, Brazil, India and Colombia. Prior to Takeda, he held a similar position at Nycomed Pharmaceuticals.

In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, the Nuevolution strategic vision is detailed by the two senior executives. “Nuevolution has a technology in-house that we basically have developed since the establishment of the company in 2001, known as DNA-encoded library technology. We develop libraries of small molecules and the number of small molecules that we are actually having in our libraries is far into the billions. In fact, in February this year, we announced that we have a library of 40 trillion small molecules available for screening. The drug discovery platform, you can say, is the spine of the organization.”

The company is expanding its ambitious drug discovery value creation roadmap. “We do continue to use the platform in partnerships, whether they are drug discovery partnerships or an out-licensing of the technology, which we have actually done in the past — in 2008 with Lexicon Pharma (NASDAQ:LXRX) and in 2014 with Novartis (NYSE:NVS). We do, however, make deals today to not necessarily out-license the technology but to use the platform in partnerships where we develop together drugs of choice that we have agreed upon to develop together. The best example is the Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) deal that we did in October 2016, whereby we are developing with Amgen multiple programs in oncology and neurosciences.”

