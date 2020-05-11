Healthcare Technology Stocks: Better, Faster, Cheaper Investment Opportunities

Robert Gillam, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at McKinley Capital Management, LLC. He is responsible for all investment functions and personnel for traditional and alternative portfolios.

He guides the firm’s quantitative research, portfolio management, trading, risk management, and portfolio operations functions. Prior to becoming CIO, he worked as a Portfolio Manager with a specialty in non-U.S. and global strategies. Mr. Gillam is on McKinley Capital’s Executive Management Committee, where he is actively involved in defining and developing the firm’s strategy and corporate policies. He is also a member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

He is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“McKinley Capital is a systematic growth investor based in Alaska with offices in Chicago, New York and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We manage money for large institutions — obviously, a portion of their equity investments, the growth-oriented portion.”

This hunt for growth led to a fortuitous decision in 2019:

“…We run a large global health care transformation portfolio anchored by a large public pension plan in the United States. And its focus is on, for lack of a better term, health care technology, so the tools and the technologies that make health care delivery better, faster, cheaper.

We believed when we launched it at about this time last year, so a year ago, we believed that there was a large theme coming to health care because the cost of health care and the delivery of health care was so difficult, cost was high, and delivery was difficult.

Clearly, coronavirus has proven that thesis. And technology, speed to development, taking care of people remotely, telemedicine, artificial intelligence and machine-learning-based strategies and diagnostic tools are clearly coming to the forefront.

This is one of the really exciting areas that we’ve been working on, and again, this is a dedicated strategy that we launched in 2019.”

He identifies several of the companies that develop this investing thesis:

“Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), of course, with Apple Watch now is FDA-approved for heart monitoring. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a whole health care division, separate company within Google that’s focusing on their health care.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), of course, bought PillPack a few years ago.

Some of the leaders in this space are Chinese companies, the Good Doctor, which is owned by Ping An Insurance (OTCMKTS:PNGAY), or Alibaba Health, of course owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Now, those are some real leaders in that sort of analytical space. And there are some in the U.S. too.”

