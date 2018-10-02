H.C. Wainwright Managing Director of Equity Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA Reveals his Top Picks

Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA, is Managing Director of Equity Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division. Dr. Selvaraju has served in these roles since August 2015. He focuses on health care research at the firm. He was previously employed at Rodman & Renshaw Research, which he had rejoined. Earlier, Dr. Selvaraju started his sellside Research Analyst career at Rodman & Renshaw in 2005. Prior to rejoining Rodman, he served as a Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst at MLV & Co LLC, Research Division.

Dr. Selvaraju has been ranked by StarMine for earnings accuracy as well as The Wall Street Journal’s Best on the Street survey for his stock-picking performance. Dr. Selvaraju graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences and technical writing from Carnegie Mellon University, a Ph.D. in cellular immunology and molecular neuroscience in 2004, a Master of Science in molecular biology from the University of Geneva in Switzerland in 2001 on the basis of his drug development research and an MBA from Cornell University’s accelerated one-year program for scientists and engineers in 2005.

In this interview exclusively for the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Selvaraju develops his reasons for current optimism for his top picks in the gene therapy and biotech sector:

“In hindsight, studies were launched without the benefit of a significant underlying understanding of diseases and their pathophysiology. Today, we not only have biotechnology companies that are much more data-driven and that are able to make sense of in-depth data, whether it is genomic or proteomic in nature, but we also have a much more savvy investor base.

The H.C. Wainwright analyst sees a clear advantage to investing in these data driven stocks:

“…We are now entering the third stage of evolution of biotech companies. You are looking at firms that have a few hundred employees, but they are still able to generate tens of billions or at least up to $10 billion or $5 billion in topline annual revenue. These companies have significantly greater profitability per employee.”

Dr. Selvaraju's top picks for H.C. Wainwright