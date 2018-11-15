The Wall Street Transcript
Growth at a Reasonable Price Investing Lives On with Cara Thome and Thomas McDowell

November 15, 2018

Thomas W. McDowell is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC. He has been with the firm for 34 years and has 38 years of industry experience. He works on the SMID Cap Equity, Small Cap Equity and Micro Cap Equity strategies.

He started at the firm as a portfolio manager and analyst. He assumed leadership of the company in 1994. Earlier, he was a portfolio manager at California First Bank and specialized in the consumer-related industries. He received a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from San Diego State University.

Cara M. Thome is a Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC. She has been at the firm for 17 years and has 21 years of industry experience. She works on the SMID Cap Equity, Small Cap Equity and Micro Cap Equity strategies.

Before joining the firm, she worked as an analyst at the equity research department at George K. Baum & Company. She received a B.A. from Truman State University and an M.A. from the University of Exeter.

In this exclusive 3,718 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, these two award winning portfolio managers explain their top picks in detail.

“Our style is sort of the traditional growth at a reasonable price — GARP — style. We might be the last GARP manager out there at this point. And we’re all generalists here. We have a team of six people plus our CEO, Tom McDowell. Typically, what we look for are growing companies, companies that are growing earnings 15% to 30%, with some kind of valuation that looks attractive.

So we’d look for a p/e of less than a three-year earnings growth rate, or we’ll look at other valuation metrics, just something that demonstrates that the stock is somehow undervalued relative to what we think it’s worth going forward.

We also try to identify an inflection point in the stock…”

To get the full interview with all the top picks from Cara Thome and Thomas McDowell, read the entire 3,718 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

