Gregory Waters is Creating a Global Large Cap Semiconductor Winner at Integrated Device Technology

Gregory L. Waters joined Integrated Device Technology Inc. in January 2014 as President, CEO and a member of the board of directors. Prior to IDT, he served from 2003 to 2012 as Executive Vice President and General Manager for Skyworks Solutions, where he led the company’s wireless businesses to a decisive industry leadership position. Before Skyworks, he held several executive business unit positions at Agere Systems, where his responsibilities included M&A and I.P. licensing, and where he played a key role in the company’s successful IPO. Mr. Waters began his career at Texas Instruments, serving in a variety of management positions in sales, customer design centers and business unit management.

Mr. Waters believes the semiconductor industry’s future will be led by companies that develop innovative system-level solutions that are delivered as semiconductors. Solving problems that are important to industry or society, and delivering those solutions in a way that can be used broadly, is not only great business but also attracts the best and brightest in our industry. Mr. Waters believes that the semiconductor industry’s best days are in front of us but that we have to create it. Today’s largest technology markets were created by leaders from a generation ago. He holds a B.S. in engineering from the University of Vermont and an M.S. in computer science from Northeastern University. His technical education has focused on real-time embedded processing, communications systems and machine learning. Mr. Waters currently serves on the board of directors of the Semiconductor Industry Association, or SIA.

In this exclusive 2,419 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Waters steps us through his business plan to create the tremendous upside opportunity for Integrated Device Technology.

“We have been on a journey to turn Integrated Device Technology into a genuine industry leader in the field of analog/mixed-signal semiconductors. These analog/mixed-signal devices provide the interface between nature, which is analog, and the digital world. The timing of the interview is a good one because we just announced our earnings for our fiscal year ending in March. We exceeded the $830 million revenue target that we had set in early calendar 2017 and closed fiscal 2018 at about $843 million of revenue. We are now growing across all of our target market segments and across nearly all of our major product lines. We believe we are entering a period of sustained growth that is well above market growth rates.”

