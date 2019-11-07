The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Scour the Planet Picking Top Stocks for their Investor Portfolios

November 7, 2019

       

Mark Madsen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX), Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund (MUTF:GPIOX) and Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX). He is also a senior research analyst with a specialty focus on the industrials, energy and materials sectors globally.

Keefer Babbitt, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX) and the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX).

Dane Nielson is a Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Mr. Nielson is a global research analyst covering Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. He is also Lead Analyst on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX).

In this 3,439 word interview, exclusively provided to the Wall Street Transcript, these 3 money managers inform the investing public of their top convictions

“We try to find companies that we call best-in-class growth or undiscovered gems. As Mark was alluding to, we’re looking for companies that are small and under the radar. They’re really well-managed companies, but they’re tiny in terms of market cap.

A lot of people don’t spend a lot of time looking at them on the active side because you can’t put a ton of assets into them. And then, passive investing doesn’t really want to own these either because there’s not a lot of liquidity typically. And again, since they’re small on the microcap side, they don’t make it into the index in a meaningful way most of the time.

One name that we really like right now is called BBI Life Sciences (HKG:1035). This is what we call an undiscovered gem, best-in-class growth company. It’s a $150 million-market-cap company, and it’s a Chinese-based company. And what we’ve identified here is a play on the Chinese health care and life sciences industry.

The Chinese government is pretty set on developing their own R&D and pharmaceutical industry in China itself. And we want to participate in that, but we don’t really want to try to choose what pharma company or what drug specifically will end up becoming the big winner.

What we want to do is play that trend.”

Get the other top picks exclusively from this 3,439 word interview, only provided to the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Stuart Rigby and Liping Cai List Top Picks in Their Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund — GPROX
August 21, 2017

Grandeur Peak Creates Global Portfolio Winners from the Ground Up
January 07, 2019

Grandeur Peak Finds Hidden Gems for Its Investors in Global Small Cap Screening Process
October 29, 2019

Queens Oak Advisors See Upside in Selected Stocks: Get Their New Top Picks
March 14, 2019

Big-Box Power Centers Upgrade Their Portfolios
February 10, 2011

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Interview with the CFO and Director: Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)
Interview with the Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Behavioral Analysis and Fundamental Research
Identifying the Best Small-Cap Growth Companies
Focusing on Company Management and Business Models in the Microcap Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Litigation Causing Volatility for Opioid-Exposed Therapeutics Companies
M&A Starting to Pick Up as Valuations Come Down
Demand Deceleration and Tariffs Impacting the Industrial Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 