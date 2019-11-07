Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Scour the Planet Picking Top Stocks for their Investor Portfolios

Mark Madsen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX), Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund (MUTF:GPIOX) and Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX). He is also a senior research analyst with a specialty focus on the industrials, energy and materials sectors globally.

Keefer Babbitt, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX) and the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX).

Dane Nielson is a Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Mr. Nielson is a global research analyst covering Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. He is also Lead Analyst on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX).

“We try to find companies that we call best-in-class growth or undiscovered gems. As Mark was alluding to, we’re looking for companies that are small and under the radar. They’re really well-managed companies, but they’re tiny in terms of market cap.

A lot of people don’t spend a lot of time looking at them on the active side because you can’t put a ton of assets into them. And then, passive investing doesn’t really want to own these either because there’s not a lot of liquidity typically. And again, since they’re small on the microcap side, they don’t make it into the index in a meaningful way most of the time.

One name that we really like right now is called BBI Life Sciences (HKG:1035). This is what we call an undiscovered gem, best-in-class growth company. It’s a $150 million-market-cap company, and it’s a Chinese-based company. And what we’ve identified here is a play on the Chinese health care and life sciences industry.

The Chinese government is pretty set on developing their own R&D and pharmaceutical industry in China itself. And we want to participate in that, but we don’t really want to try to choose what pharma company or what drug specifically will end up becoming the big winner.

What we want to do is play that trend.”

