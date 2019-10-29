Grandeur Peak Finds Hidden Gems for Its Investors in Global Small Cap Screening Process

Mark Madsen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX), Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund (MUTF:GPIOX) and Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX).

He is also a senior research analyst with a specialty focus on the industrials, energy and materials sectors globally.

Keefer Babbitt, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX) and the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX).

He is a senior research analyst with a specialty focus on energy and materials and industrials industry team.

Dane Nielson is a Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Mr. Nielson is a global research analyst covering Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

He is also Lead Analyst on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX).

In this exclusive 3,439 word interview, only in the Wall Street Transcript, these 3 highly experienced professional money managers reveal their investing process and detail their top picks.

“…We’re looking for companies that are small and under the radar. They’re really well-managed companies, but they’re tiny in terms of market cap.

A lot of people don’t spend a lot of time looking at them on the active side because you can’t put a ton of assets into them. And then, passive investing doesn’t really want to own these either because there’s not a lot of liquidity typically.

And again, since they’re small on the microcap side, they don’t make it into the index in a meaningful way most of the time.

One name that we really like right now is called BBI Life Sciences (HKG:1035). This is what we call an undiscovered gem, best-in-class growth company. ”

The research team has high hopes for this stock as well as all their top picks:

“If you look around the world, there are a lot of companies that look like BBI in terms of how they’ve matured and grown. A couple of them would be Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) and Sigma-Aldrich, which are two of the peers that we compare them to. You want a good product, and you want a wide distribution network.

And what BBI has built out is a 400-person team and a direct sales force in China.”

To get the full detail on this and all the other top pickes from the team interview, read the entire 3,439 word interview only in the Wall Street Transcript.