Gold (Au) Mining: Is Now the Time to Go Long Gold Mining Stocks?

John W. Seaberg is Executive Chairman of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Mr. Seaberg has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry spanning a wide array of positions with a focus on capital markets and strategic relationships. Mr. Seaberg completed a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration at Colorado State University, which he followed up with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver. Mr. Seaberg was appointed to the board in June 2018 and serves as the board’s Executive Chairman.

From 2015 to 2018, Mr. Seaberg acted as Senior Vice President, Strategic Relations for Klondex Mines and was responsible for executing the company’s global investor relations strategy. In his 10 years with Newmont Mining from 2003 to 2013, the world’s second-largest gold producer, Mr. Seaberg served several roles, including Vice President of Investor Relations and Director of Corporate Development. Prior to his tenure with Newmont, Mr. Seaberg spent six years with Apex Silver Mines Corporation, a silver producer, serving as Controller and Treasurer.

In this exclusive 3,281 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Seaberg details the investment thesis for his company.

“…If you look at where Grassy Mountain resides, it’s in eastern Oregon. It’s in one of the most environmentally benign areas in the state, and from a mine standpoint, it’s an ideal location. It looks a lot like northern Nevada. When people envision Oregon, I think a lot of our investors envision the western part of the state, full of rivers, streams and lakes, and is extremely lush with vegetation. But in eastern Oregon, it’s quite the opposite, a very arid terrain with very little wildlife and so an ideal place for a mine.”

Mr. Seaberg clearly sees his company as undervalued:

“I think from a valuation standpoint, Paramount has a market cap of roughly $30 million. Grassy Mountain alone at $1,300 gold has an NPV of $88 million. That said, we’re trading at roughly just a third of Grassy Mountain’s valuation, and we’re getting zero value for Sleeper, an asset which I believe is going to surprise a lot of people in the future. So now is a very good time to get into the Paramount name.”

