Global Sustainable Investing (GSI) is the Strategy for this Portland Based Asset Manager

Peter Jones, CFA, joined Ferguson Wellman Capital Management in 2015 and is Vice President of Research. Mr. Jones leads the firm’s Global Sustainable Investing strategy team, is an analyst and a member of the firm’s investment team. He develops and manages the multifactor model used by the investment team for its equity selection process.

Mr. Jones also provides research support for equity strategies and sectors for all portfolios as well as performance analysis for client meetings. Mr. Jones is a native of Portland and graduated from the University of Portland with a B.A. in political science and minors in Spanish and psychology.

Tara Kinateder is an Executive Vice President, a member of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management’s wealth management team and a member of the firm’s Global Sustainable Investing strategy team. Ms. Kinateder is a portfolio manager with clients concentrated in Oregon, Washington and California. She specializes in wealth management planning and preservation through asset allocation and cash flow analysis.

Ms. Kinateder is passionate about guiding individuals and families as they plan for their financial futures by focusing on long-term goals and helping them navigate ongoing life changes. Prior to joining Ferguson Wellman, Ms. Kinateder was a senior vice president and market leader for the Portland, Oregon, office of U.S. Trust. Previously, she worked in New York and Seattle for Alliance Bernstein Wealth Management as a financial adviser and strategic consultant, respectively.

Raised in Georgia, Ms. Kinateder earned her B.A. from Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia, with a double major in journalism and business, graduating magna cum laude. She received a certificate in personal financial planning from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business and a certificate in investment strategies and portfolio management from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

“Global Sustainable Investing — GSI — is the name of our ESG strategy. I would say that ESG and being socially responsible with your investing has really been a part of a topic of conversation for decades. The reason for launching our new investment strategy is to satisfy increasing client demand with a solution that incorporates environmental, social and governance factors with our investment process.”

