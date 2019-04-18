The Wall Street Transcript
Geoffrey Cook Likes to Add Video to the Online Dating Mix: Will Investors Respond?

April 18, 2019

Geoffrey Cook has been Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) since March 11, 2013. Since November 10, 2011, he was Director and Chief Operating Officer of the company, appointed in connection with the merger of Quepasa and myYearbook.

Mr. Cook co-founded myYearbook, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2005 until the merger in 2011. During his tenure at myYearbook, Mr. Cook grew myYearbook to profitability and more than $30 million revenue with 100 employees. He previously founded EssayEdge and ResumeEdge while a student at Harvard University in 1997 and sold them to The Thomson Corporation in 2002.

In this exclusive 2,233 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, CEO Geofftry Cook reveals all of the strategy of this young compay:

“To grow video DAU, we’re working on things like one-on-one chat. What are those users who aren’t in video doing? Today, they’re sending text-based chats to each other; they’re finding new people to chat with.

We’re going to be putting nearby videos in front of them, and if they do find somebody to chat with, we’re going to make it very easy to start a video chat with them. And so we’re really bringing video outside just the one tab it’s in today and expanding it into a key piece of every part of the app.”

One part of the revenue mix that has been a problem is advertising sales:

“We saw in 2018 stabilization of ad revenue decline. We started the year at the 36% year-over-year decline in Q1; we ended the year at more like a 16% year-over-year ad decline. And we see that continuing to moderate in Q1 2019 so far; at least as of the call, we were calling for a 10% year-over-year decline in Q1. So I think a lot of the themes were very positive.”

Get the complete picture of the prospects for Meet Group in this complete 2,233 word interview, only in the Wall Street Transcript.

