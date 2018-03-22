Gene Therapy Stock Picks from Dr. Chattopadhyay of H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Debjit Chattopadhyay is a Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst of H.C. Wainwright & Co. Debjit Chattopadhyay is focused on health care research at HCW, specializing in biotechnology with a core focus on gene therapy, immune-oncology and rare diseases. Dr. Chattopadhyay has been a Wall Street health care analyst, on sellside, since 2006. In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Chattopadhyay details the cutting edge of biotech and his stock recommendations in that field.
Dr. Chattopadhyay’s previous sellside experience includes Janney Montgomery Scott, Roth Capital Partners and Boenning & Scattergood. Most recently, Dr. Chattopadhyay was the Managing Director and head of biotechnology at Janney Montgomery Scott. Dr. Chattopadhyay received his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut and has served as an oncology research fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and also holds a Master of Business Administration — MBA — degree from Drexel University.
“I see basically two different approaches right now. One is in vivo gene therapy, which is all the adeno-associated vector-based gene therapy guys. The other is more ex vivo gene therapy, whereby you are modifying stem cells from patients outside the body with the lentiviral vectors and then sending those modified cells back into the patient, which is being done by bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and some others like Rocket (NASDAQ:RCKT).”
The adeno-associated vector-based gene therapy sector is also of interest to Dr. Chattopadhyay.
“Amongst the adeno-associated viruses, it’s just the choice of vectors, promoters and gene that differentiates the players, but the overarching approach is similar. So there are literally two real buckets here, ex vivo and in vivo gene therapy, in the clinic currently.”
“The other incoming third bucket is the gene editing…But, overall, the trends suggest that scientists and clinicians are figuring it out and getting consistent data. That is what matters: data consistency without unexpected safety issues. ”
Read the complete interview with all the current stock picks in the Wall Street Transcript.
