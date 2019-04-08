Gene Therapy Equity Analyst Dr. Gbola Amusa Details His Top Four in 2019

Gbola Amusa is Partner, Director of Research and Head of Healthcare Research of Chardan. Dr. Gbola Amusa joined Chardan at the end of 2014 to focus on identifying companies that will generate exceptionally high long-term investment returns by creating shared value for society. Dr. Amusa was previously Managing Director, Head of European Pharma Research, and Global Pharma and Biotech Coordinator at UBS, where he oversaw 25 analysts and ultimately finished as the number-one-ranked European pharma analyst in the Institutional Investor — II — Survey.

Prior to UBS, Dr. Amusa was a Senior Research Analyst and Head of European Pharma research at Sanford Bernstein. He started his career in finance at Goldman Sachs as an associate in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group, where he worked on large transactions including the Amgen/Immunex merger. Dr. Amusa earned his BSE from Duke University, an M.D. at Washington University Medical School and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In this exclusive 5,116 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Amusa reveals his top picks and details his reasoning.

“MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) is easy in that it is a company that will have readouts this year on four different assets and yet the company’s market cap is closer to $300 million, which basically prices futility on all data. By the end of the year, the company may have something like eight or nine products in the clinic. Companies that have had that many products in the clinic typically trade over a billion in market cap.

You really just need one of the four data sets this year. Presumably, four or more data sets will come in 2020, and you therefore just need one of the data sets in 2019 or 2020 to be very positive and the stock would have the potential to go past a billion dollars in market cap.”

