Gbola Amusa of Chardan Identifies the M&A Targets in CRISPR Genetic Medicines

Gbola Amusa is a Partner, Director of Research and Head of Healthcare Research of Chardan. Dr. Gbola Amusa joined Chardan at the end of 2014 to focus on identifying companies that will generate exceptionally high long-term investment returns by creating shared value for society. Dr. Amusa was previously Managing Director, Head of European Pharma Research, and Global Pharma and Biotech Coordinator at UBS, where he oversaw 25 analysts and ultimately finished as the number-one-ranked European pharma analyst in the Institutional Investor — II — Survey. Prior to UBS, Dr. Amusa was a Senior Research Analyst and Head of European Pharma research at Sanford Bernstein. He started his career in finance at Goldman Sachs as an associate in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group, where he worked on large transactions including the Amgen/Immunex merger.

Dr. Amusa details his research into the companies at the cutting edge of genetic medicines research.

“We also think this space is interesting because there is less guesswork involved than with other types of drug and therapeutic development. If we know the cause of a disease and can design, rather than guess, at a solution for it, then the chance for a breakthrough is actually much, much higher. ”

The upside for these medical treatments is enormous, both financially and for the welfare of patients.

“The promise for new genetic medicines, including gene editing, is they can offer durable solutions or even cures for some of the hardest-to-treat diseases in human history. Genetic diseases are also known for, at times, causing very early mortality. So if you have a durable solution that gets to the root cause of the disease, you can offer the potential for an actual cure that gives, for example, an infant patient a chance at life.”

The publicly traded companies developing these technologies have become rare assets that may be prime targets for acquisition.

“These technologies may, therefore, be scarce assets that trade on an M&A premium because one would imagine that all the big-cap players who are interested in gene editing and, certainly ones that are interested in oncology applications, may be interested in a quick way to get this technology. An acquisition is a historic way to do this. For many people right now, the question is less about who is the best here and more about which company has the right conditions to be bought. But obviously, technology feeds into that consideration. So in the CRISPR space specifically, there are just four companies.”

