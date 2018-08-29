Gabelli ESG Investment Managers Kevin Dreyer and Christina Alfandary Provide Private Market Value with a Catalyst Investment Approach

Kevin V. Dreyer is the Co-Chief Investment Officer, Value at GAMCO Investors, Inc. He serves as a portfolio manager of the Gabelli Asset Fund, the Gabelli Equity Trust, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, the Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust, the Gabelli ESG Fund, the Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust, and the Gabelli Food of All Nations NextShares. He is also part of the All Cap Value, Small Cap Value and ESG/SRI separately managed account portfolio management teams. Mr. Dreyer joined GAMCO in 2005 as a research analyst following the food and beverage industries. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Banc of America Securities in the mergers and acquisitions department.

Christina Alfandary is the Managing Director, ESG and Sustainable Investments at GAMCO Asset Management Inc. At GAMCO, Ms. Alfandary oversees the company’s expansion of its ESG integration efforts and ESG investing capabilities. Ms. Alfandary has over 25 years of experience in the investment business. Prior to rejoining GAMCO, she served as Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., until 2015. Among her responsibilities, she was instrumental in a U.S. product launch of an innovative green bond product developed in collaboration with the World Bank. Prior to Nikko AM, she was a vice president at GAMCO Investors from 2000 to 2005 where she worked with institutional and high net worth clients.

In this exclusive 3,977 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, these two highly experienced money managers detail their methodology and their current top picks.

“Even though we are ESG investors, we are also first and foremost value investors. I think one thing that distinguishes us from some other ESG-focused funds is that we’re really marrying ESG with value and looking for companies that are employing best practices in environmental, social and governance, and with that old-fashioned notion of looking for really good businesses that are generating cash flow and that we’re buying at a good price, at a discount to what we think it’s worth over time.”

Another high return food and nutrition products company in their portfolio is a repeat successful acquisition story:

“Another one that’s done well, but in a very different way is a company called Post Holdings (NYSE:POST), which is again in the food area, which is, you can probably tell, where I came out of as an analyst. Post sounds like a cereal company, and they do have a cereal business. I really think of it more like a private equity firm that happens to focus on the food industry and uses the Post name. So they’ve grown through acquisition over time. They’ve taken the cash flows from that Post cereal business. They use those cash flows to lever up and buy additional businesses, and then, they pay down debt and then look to do that again.”

To get all the detail, read the entire 3,977 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.