Farmer Mac, the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM): Can Investing in Corn and Potatoes Create Nice Green Lettuce?

Fla Lewis III, the Principal of Weybosset Research & Management, reveals his top stock picks for the Wall Street Transcript in this exclusive interview. One of his top picks? Farmer Mac, the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM):

“TWST: Maybe we could talk a little bit about Farmer Mac and what investors should know about it.

Mr. Lewis: Well, Farmer Mac is to the agricultural sector what Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) were to the housing sector. That is to say, Farmer Mac was established in the late 1980s to provide liquidity for loans to farmers and ranchers in the same sense that Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae were set up to provide liquidity for the home mortgage market. Unlike Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, Farmer Mac did not go down into virtual bankruptcy in 2008 and, in fact, has kind of led a very sleepy existence, not doing much of anything until new management took over a year or two ago…”

Mr. Lewis goes on to highlight several other current top picks in this interview, part of the recent Investing Strategies Report. Another interesting pick is the New York Times:

“…the New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is attempting a real change in their business, dramatic change, not to be the company that delivers newspapers to your door every day and a big fat one on Sunday — that continues but is declining and will continue to decline — but attempting to become a global news provider online through a subscription model. That’s a tough road to hoe because it is extremely competitive out there and hard to make money, but The New York Times has a special name. There are very few national or even global newspapers with The New York Times’ credibility. The Wall Street Journal comes to mind…”

