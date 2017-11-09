Erik Kinnman, M.D., Ph.D, CEO of NeuroVive, Details the Strategy for Developing Cyclophilin-Inhibiting Compounds

Erik Kinnman, M.D., Ph.D., is the Chief Executive Officer of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB. Dr. Kinnman has held a number of senior leadership positions in biopharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum: STO:SOBI). His expertise and experience includes clinical development, business strategy, business development and investor relations. Dr. Kinnman also has experience in the financial sector. Dr. Kinnman holds an Executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics and has comprehensive scientific qualifications from the Karolinska Institutet, where he earned his Ph.D. and taught as an associate professor. Dr. Kinnman is board-certified in neurology and pain management.

Dr. Kinnman describes his company as a leader in Swedish biotech. “NeuroVive Pharmaceutical is a Swedish pharmaceutical research and development company that is focused primarily on mitochondrial medicine. This is our scientific base and also the origin of the company. We work very closely with Lund University in Sweden and have an R&D portfolio that contains two clinical and several research projects. These are in fields such as traumatic brain injury, genetic mitochondrial disorders as well as NASH and liver cancer.”

“The core technology is cyclophilin-inhibiting compounds. We have a number of molecules in this field that we are developing. The cyclophilin inhibitor that we develop for traumatic brain injury is actually a new formulation of cyclosporine, NeuroSTAT, that we have orphan drug designation for as well, which has shown powerful neuroprotectant properties in a high-profile translatable experimental model. We are doing further clinical development for NeuroSTAT in traumatic brain injury. Then, we have other cyclophilin inhibitors, such as NV556…”

Dr. Kinnman has great hopes for value creation with NeuroVive, mainly because the development of the primary research is fully owned by the company. “In Sweden, researchers own their own inventions. The people at Lund University that we collaborate with are actually part-time employees of the company. The ownership of the inventions are ours.”

