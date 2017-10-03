The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Eric DeMarco Details Free Cash Flow Sources from Drone Sales to Satellites for Kratos Defense

October 3, 2017

Eric M. DeMarco is President and CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).  In his extensive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. DeMarco details  the operations of “our primary offerings, our core businesses, if you will, are unmanned aerial aircraft that are jet-powered, that are very, very high performance, that have been designed to perform their mission in contested environments.”

The large sales to several US allies will contribute to near term profitability growth, according to Eric DeMarco:  “One of our primary customers is Israel and Israel Aerospace Industries — IAI — which is, my term, the Lockheed Martin (NYSE:  LMT) of Israel and is owned by the Israeli government. We sell microwave electronic products to IAI, which is used in their radar systems and their associated missile systems and their electronic warfare systems.”

Eric DeMarco identifies one of Kratos’ top products:  “…we have been very fortunate and very successful in winning a number of what I would call tactical UAV programs or contracts, where our UAVs, which again are jet-powered, very high performance and are designed to perform their mission in contested environments, we are delivering those to U.S. customers.”

The challenge for the rapidly growing defense supplier is in human resource:  “…our greatest competition in recruiting people, and for the best and the brightest talent out there is the Silicon Valley companies and the high-flying companies. They’re very exciting and very technical, and they’re growing rapidly. And so we try to match them, not in name brand but in the interesting work that we do relative to our UAVs or our satellite business or our microwave electronics business.”

The CEO promises a strong return for current investors as the “…Secretary of Defense is pushing the rapid innovation. He has said publicly he’s a very large supporter of the innovation offices in the DIUx. So I believe all that, which previous Secretary of Defense Ash Carter set up and started, which I think was very insightful, I think innovation is going to at least be maintained if not accelerated under Mattis.”

To obtain all the details on where the rapid growth in cash flow is from for Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, read the entire interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Improves Free Cash Flow, Sees Opportunities in End Markets
March 11, 2015

Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Consistently Buys Back Shares, Looks to Grow Free Cash Flow Per Share at Mid-Teens Rate
August 30, 2013

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Trades Cheaply While Having Strong Earnings Power and Free Cash Flow
November 09, 2012

ADT Corp (ADT) Growing User Base, Free Cash Flow
June 09, 2015

C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Generates ROE in the 20s; Trades at 7% Free Cash Flow Yield
May 16, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Interview with the CEO and Founder: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)
Interview with the President and CEO: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Benefiting from Growth Trends in the Small-Cap Space
Incorporating ESG Factors in a Fixed Income Fund
Taking Advantage of Mispriced Growth to Buy High-Quality MLPs
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Eyeing Value-Oriented Diversified Industrials Heading into 2018
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This