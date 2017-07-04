The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Eric Chadwick of Flaherty & Crumrine Picks Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as the Preferred Stocks to Own

July 4, 2017

R. Eric Chadwick, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and President of Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated where he has managed preferred securities since 1999.  Mr. Chadwick is optimistic about the returns to investors from bank preferred:  “…the largest names that issue preferreds are some of the largest banks in the country, such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) or Citigroup (NYSE:C), or Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on the broker/dealer side. Names of this nature have offered us very good yields combined with healthy balance sheets and limited credit risk. Foreign banks are taking similar steps to improve credit profiles, but they are probably two to three years behind in terms of progress.”

Mr. Chadwick also points out the advantages of the qualified dividend income eligible preferred stocks in this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript:

“The other trend I would highlight is continued focus on QDI, which is qualified dividend income. Issuance of QDI-eligible preferreds has been increasing materially, and the percentage of the market that is QDI-eligible has been increasing overall. Accordingly, distributions from our funds have also been increasingly QDI-eligible. In recent years, our closed-end fund distributions have been in excess of 70% QDI-eligible. In the open-end fund, it has been up over 90% QDI-eligible.

The pickup in after-tax yield for QDI is very material and something that I think still isn’t fully appreciated. QDI distributions are reported annually to investors on Form 1099, with Box B separating out QDI-eligible dividends from regular dividends. To give you an example, if you use the highest tax bracket, a 5.8% pretax yield on a QDI preferred is a taxable-equivalent yield of 7.7%. This has been a very positive development in our market.”

To find out more about Mr. Chadwick’s investing philosophy read the entire interview at the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Bank of America Corp (BAC) and Citigroup (C) Right-Size Cost Structures and Grow While Trading Below Book
March 05, 2013

Richard Bove Picks Morgan Stanley (MS) as an Example of Strong Business Discipline
November 18, 2014

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Capable of Appreciating 50%
January 25, 2017

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) an Attractive Long-Term Stock
March 14, 2016

Bank of America Corp (BAC) to Grow EPS by $2 as Money Center Bank Recovers
September 16, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR)
Interview with the Chairman, CEO and Founder: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Financials Through Preferred Securities
Looking for Long-Term Earnings Growth in Consumer Discretionary
Mitigating Downside Risk and Adding to the Overall Return
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Fundamental Outlook on Medical Devices and Equipment Companies
Strong Setup for Medical Device Companies
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This