The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Eric Adams, CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals, Creates Canadian Cannabinoid Company

November 8, 2017

Eric A. Adams is President and CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Adams is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 25 years’ experience in company and capital formation, global market development, mergers & acquisitions, licensing and corporate governance. Mr. Adams previously served as CEO at enGene Inc., which he led from a nascent startup to becoming a venture capital-backed leader in gene therapy. Prior to enGene, Inc., he held key senior roles in global market development with QLT Inc. (Vancouver), Advanced Tissues Science Inc. (La Jolla), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Fresenius AG (Fresenius Medical Care ADR NYSE:FMS)…”

CEO Eric Adams  describes his corporate strategy and development in great detail in his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript.

“InMed Pharmaceuticals is based in Vancouver, Canada. We are a biopharmaceutical company that is focusing on the research and development and commercialization of prescription-based pharmaceuticals that are based on cannabinoid molecules. These are the molecules that are found in nature, primarily in the cannabis plant. We seek to unlock the therapeutic potential of all 90-plus cannabinoid molecules found in the cannabis plant; we look at each individually to see which effects they have on which human diseases.”

The biotech company has identified and is testing a novel treatment for a rare and dangerous condition:

“Our lead candidate is what we refer to internally as INM-750, and that is a combination of two cannabinoids that would be applied topically to the skin to treat a rare skin disorder called epidermolysis bullosa.

The lack of competitive treatments may lead to rapid value formation for InMed.  “There are only a few companies that are similar to us in terms of being biopharmaceutical companies that are focused squarely on cannabinoid science. One is GW Pharma [GW Pharmaceuticals ADR (NASDAQ:GWPH)], which has been around for a long time and is now a company with a market cap of $3 to $4 billion. “
For more insight into the strategy and future prospects, read the entire interview with Eric Adams, the CEO of InMed, at the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Creates Scarcity Value in California
June 27, 2014

AMERCO (UHAL) Creates Network Effect Competitors Can’t Match
April 02, 2015

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Creates Competition in AI and Autonomous Driving
June 02, 2017

Lower Profitability in Health Care Market Creates Demand for Cerner Corporation’s (CERN) Services
May 12, 2015

Double-Dip Recession Talk Creates Value in Major Oil
September 26, 2011

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CFO and the Chief Business Officer: Nuevolution AB (NUE.ST)
Interview with the CEO: NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)
Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Both Bottom-Up and Top-Down Opportunities in Canada
Investing Where There is Growth in the World
Moving Past Home-Country Bias to Invest in World-Class Businesses
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Positive Outlook on Medical Office Buildings Despite Health Care REIT Caution
Dental and Veterinary Verticals Offer Compelling Opportunities for Investors
Medical Devices and Diagnostics a Way to Avoid Macro Health Care Noise
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This