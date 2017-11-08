Eric Adams, CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals, Creates Canadian Cannabinoid Company

Eric A. Adams is President and CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Adams is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 25 years’ experience in company and capital formation, global market development, mergers & acquisitions, licensing and corporate governance. Mr. Adams previously served as CEO at enGene Inc., which he led from a nascent startup to becoming a venture capital-backed leader in gene therapy. Prior to enGene, Inc., he held key senior roles in global market development with QLT Inc. (Vancouver), Advanced Tissues Science Inc. (La Jolla), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Fresenius AG (Fresenius Medical Care ADR NYSE:FMS)…”

CEO Eric Adams describes his corporate strategy and development in great detail in his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript.

“InMed Pharmaceuticals is based in Vancouver, Canada. We are a biopharmaceutical company that is focusing on the research and development and commercialization of prescription-based pharmaceuticals that are based on cannabinoid molecules. These are the molecules that are found in nature, primarily in the cannabis plant. We seek to unlock the therapeutic potential of all 90-plus cannabinoid molecules found in the cannabis plant; we look at each individually to see which effects they have on which human diseases.”

The biotech company has identified and is testing a novel treatment for a rare and dangerous condition:

“Our lead candidate is what we refer to internally as INM-750, and that is a combination of two cannabinoids that would be applied topically to the skin to treat a rare skin disorder called epidermolysis bullosa.”