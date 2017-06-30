Enthusiasm Surrounds Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Its Upcoming Chemical Plants

Chairman Peter Havens of Baldwin Management, LLC is very optimistic about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) because its chemical plants will be coming online in the near future.

The main thesis behind our optimism about that company and that stock are new chemical plants that are coming online in 2017, 2018 and 2019. And so the date of those chemical plants coming online is just getting closer and closer. And so we’re as enthusiastic as we have ever been with regard to Enterprise Products.

Havens further explains the anticipation behind the chemical plants and how it is helping the company.