The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Are Enterprise Software Stocks Overvalued? Needham & Company’s Scott Berg Speaks Out.

April 19, 2018

Scott Berg, now a Senior Analyst, joined Needham & Company, LLC in 2015. Previously, he was Senior Research Analyst at Northland Capital Markets covering enterprise/application software.  In his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Berg details his current view on the enterprise software market.  He is currently not too concerned about lofty stock prices in this sector:

“I’m less worried about valuations today, because while they’re certainly healthy, we know we’re not where anyone would consider to be too overvalued.”

However, exposure to the retail industry is taking its toll on the software that those retailers use:

“When I look at large vertical or industry trends, as I mentioned with SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) earlier, any company that is a software vendor with high exposure to the retail industry I see as going to be challenged over the next two years.”

Some bright spots include companies that will reap the benefits of blockchain technology adoption.

The closest one is a company called Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR). Their core product deals with global trade management software, and blockchain sits actually very nicely into what their products can do down the line…Amber is also going to have some very ancillary and complementary technologies with what companies like IBM (NYSE:IBM) are doing.

Read the entire interview at the Wall Street Transcript to get Scott Berg’s detailed analysis.

 

Related News

Joseph Puishys, CEO/President of Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Speaks at Needham Growth Conference
January 14, 2015

Harpreet Grewal, CFO of Constant Contact Inc (CTCT), Speaks at Needham Growth Conference
January 14, 2015

Troy Patton, CEO Northern Power Systems Corp (TSE:NPS) Speaks at Needham Growth Conference
January 14, 2015

Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFA) President/CEO Daniel Bernstein Speaks at Needham Growth Conference
January 14, 2015

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) CFO John Kinzer Speaks at Needham Growth Conference
January 15, 2015

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Managing Director: DigitalX Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGGXF)
Interview with the CEO: BTL Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTLLF)
Interview with the CEO: StrikeForce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Undervalued Companies with the Ability to Grow At or Above the GDP
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Blockchain Technology Potentially Disruptive for Financial Services
The Business Case for Blockchain Technology Includes Cost Savings and Better Outcomes
Better Purchasing Environment for Large Platform Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 