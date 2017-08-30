Edward Lam from Somerset Capital Picks High Quality Dividend Growth Stocks for his Investors

Edward Lam is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Dividend Growth product at Somerset Capital Management LLP. He joined Somerset when it was founded in 2007 to cover EMEA and has been responsible for managing the research process since 2008.

Mr. Lam’s dividend growth portfolio recognizes that “…the emphasis is much more on the growth than necessarily on dividends or dividend yield. ”

This emphasis plays out with specific stocks chosen from a global playing field and permits deep insight into pockets of high quality dividend growth stocks: “…we’ve gone from a situation where there were 15 or 20 DRAM memory companies all competing on price who were trying to take market share from each other and undercutting each other on price, into a situation where we’ve just got three. We’ve got Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930) and Hynix Semiconductor(KRX:000630). And they now essentially no longer have to compete on price.”

To see the many other sectors and specific stocks chosen by Mr. Lam, read his entire interview with the Wall Street Transcript.