Dwight Egan of Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Launches a Low Cost Liquid Biopsy for Cancer: the Holy Grail of Molecular Diagnositics

Dwight Egan is a Co-Founder of Co-Diagnostics, Inc., and is the company’s Chief Executive Officer. He is a visionary entrepreneur with years of experience taking companies from their inception to become successfully traded public companies. Prior to Co-Diagnostics, Mr. Egan co-founded Broadcast International, Inc. — BI — where he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board. He was appointed board member of Data Broadcasting Corporation when BI was acquired by DBC in 1995. In June 1988, he was appointed Executive Vice President of Marketing for Data Broadcasting Corporation.

In this exclusive 4,390 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Egan reveals the near term product launches from his company and his “go to market” strategy for delivering sales.

“Primer-dimers occur in molecular diagnostic tests when the primers and probes that are supposed to find a target bacteria or virus instead find themselves and then multiply in a polymerase chain reaction process, or PCR, and cause a problem that creates false readings. The primers and probes find themselves rather than finding targets. In the way our molecule is structured, we have essentially eliminated, for all practical purposes, primer-dimers. This opens up some very unique applications for not just infectious disease but also for liquid biopsy for cancer detection, and in agriculture, food and water safety, and animal medicine. It can be applied to PCR and also next-gen sequencing.”

The development of the liquid biopsy test will spur low cost testing in many geographies:”…With our ability to multiplex the reaction so that we can test for several things at the same time, you have some really unique possibilities. You can look for multiple cancers, for instance, as in free-circulating DNA fragments in the blood sample or whole cells from cancerous tumors also circulating in the blood. ”

The tests will cover a wide variety of high impact tests:

“We have a number of tests that are being introduced in the next couple of quarters in many places of the world. They include things like tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, human papillomavirus, malaria and HIV. We will continue to produce additional tests over the next 24 or 36 months so that ultimately we would have, I would say, in the neighborhood of a couple of dozen tests available in our portfolio. That would include tests for sexually transmitted diseases like gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis, and hospital-acquired diseases like CRE or MRSA or C. diff. Our menu will look very much like the menu that you see from other prominent purveyors of these types of molecular tests.”

