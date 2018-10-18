The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Dr. Steven Seedhouse of Raymond James Assigns Probabilities to Near Term NASH Readouts Success

October 18, 2018

Steven Seedhouse, Ph.D., is Biotech Research Analyst at Raymond James Financial, Inc. Dr. Seedhouse has been a biotech equity research analyst or associate since 2015 at various firms.

In this exclusive 4,014 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Seedhouse handicaps the coming wave of NASH treatment Phase III trials.

He joined Raymond James in March 2018. Prior to his career in equity research, Dr. Seedhouse completed a Ph.D. in pharmacology from Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, and holds an M.S. in medicinal chemistry from SUNY Buffalo.

“The largest focus for me right now is NASH. The reason for that, especially as you think about the next 12 months, is that, number one, this is an unmet need as most people would typically define it, in that there are no therapeutics approved specifically for NASH, despite the fact that no matter where you look, you can find estimates ranging from 10 million to 20 million people affected by this condition in the United States.

It is likely that the number of people affected by NASH is growing because it is associated with obesity, and the first stimulus for the disease is really fat accumulating in the liver.

Secondly, as you look at the next 12 months, the first Phase III data readouts for the most advanced drugs to treat NASH are coming out, with the first ones for Gilead in the first half of 2019. They have two Phase III trials called STELLAR-3 and STELLAR-4 for the drug selonsertib.

This is an ASK1 inhibitor, and these trials are enrolling patients with fibrosis stage 3 and stage 4 respectively in NASH. Those data readouts are coming in Q2 2019 and Q1 2019 respectively.

The second data readout in the first half of 2019 is from Intercept for the drug Ocaliva that is treating patients with F2 and F3 NASH, so stage 2 and stage 3 fibrotic NASH. We have assigned probabilities of success…”

Read the entire 4,014 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Mark Travis of Intrepid Capital Management Buys Near Term Cash Flows for Long Term Value
July 02, 2017

Priceline.com Inc (PCLN) Expands Booking.com Into the U.S.; Near-Term Growth Prospects Remain High
October 18, 2013

Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) Payment Businesses and Recent Acquisitions Drive Growth in the Near and Long Term
November 20, 2013

Mortgage REITs Deliver Midteens Dividend in the Near Term
August 22, 2011

Cubic Corporation President and CEO Bradley Feldman Sees Strong Tailwinds and Large Near Term Growth Business Development for his Company
September 24, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Innovators with a Buy-and-Hold Philosophy
Building a Portfolio of Stocks with Growth, Momentum and Valuation Factors
Buying Companies That Have Secular Tailwinds
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 