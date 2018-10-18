Dr. Steven Seedhouse of Raymond James Assigns Probabilities to Near Term NASH Readouts Success

Steven Seedhouse, Ph.D., is Biotech Research Analyst at Raymond James Financial, Inc. Dr. Seedhouse has been a biotech equity research analyst or associate since 2015 at various firms.

He joined Raymond James in March 2018. Prior to his career in equity research, Dr. Seedhouse completed a Ph.D. in pharmacology from Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, and holds an M.S. in medicinal chemistry from SUNY Buffalo.

“The largest focus for me right now is NASH. The reason for that, especially as you think about the next 12 months, is that, number one, this is an unmet need as most people would typically define it, in that there are no therapeutics approved specifically for NASH, despite the fact that no matter where you look, you can find estimates ranging from 10 million to 20 million people affected by this condition in the United States.

It is likely that the number of people affected by NASH is growing because it is associated with obesity, and the first stimulus for the disease is really fat accumulating in the liver.

Secondly, as you look at the next 12 months, the first Phase III data readouts for the most advanced drugs to treat NASH are coming out, with the first ones for Gilead in the first half of 2019. They have two Phase III trials called STELLAR-3 and STELLAR-4 for the drug selonsertib.

This is an ASK1 inhibitor, and these trials are enrolling patients with fibrosis stage 3 and stage 4 respectively in NASH. Those data readouts are coming in Q2 2019 and Q1 2019 respectively.

The second data readout in the first half of 2019 is from Intercept for the drug Ocaliva that is treating patients with F2 and F3 NASH, so stage 2 and stage 3 fibrotic NASH. We have assigned probabilities of success…”

