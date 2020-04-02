The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Dr. Kumaraguru Raja, Senior Biotech Analyst, Identifies Top Microcap Drug Development Companies

April 2, 2020

Dr. Kumaraguru Raja is a Senior Biotech Analyst at Brookline Capital Markets. Previously, he was Vice President, Biotechnology Research at Noble Life Science Partners.

He started his equity research career in 2010 as a Senior Associate Analyst on the Citi Research biotechnology team. His expertise includes bottom-up scientific and financial analysis on companies across therapeutic areas and across a spectrum of market capitalizations.

He focuses on drug development, intellectual property, FDA and EMA regulations, reimbursement coverage and clinical science. He conducted postdoctoral research at Mayo Clinic on the epigenetic causes of cancer and at Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute on the molecular mechanisms concerning the role of human bone marrow stem cells in normal and leukemic hematopoiesis.

He received a doctoral degree from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from University of California, San Diego.

In this 2,755 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Raja reviews microcap biotech stocks for the ones that will survive and thrive, and therefore create multiple return opportunities for investors.

“One of the companies would be Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL). This is a company that went public last year. What this company is doing is it samples the blood from cancer patients who respond to treatments, and then, they sequence the B cells of these patients to find antibodies that are specifically expressed in these patients.

And then, they try to see whether these antibodies are able to bind to the cancer tissue from other patients.

So they are trying to screen the immune system of cancer patients who respond to treatments to find new treatments, which will respond across different cancers.

They already have a candidate in the clinic. They are undergoing Phase I clinical trials this year. We will have more data from this company by the end of this year.”

“Another company would be Medicenna (OTCMKTS:MDNAF). This is a company that is focusing on leveraging cytokines to target cancers. They have a drug that targets IL-4. So IL-4 is a cytokine. The IL-4 receptor is expressed in a lot of brain cancers.

What Medicenna is doing is they have a drug that is conjugated to IL-4. This drug specifically binds to the cancer cells, which express the IL-4 receptor. And then, it introduces a toxin into these cancer cells so that only the cancer cells are killed. They have promising Phase II data. And this drug is expected to enter pivotal Phase III trials this year.

They also have a huge platform with a focus on cytokines. They also have an IL-2, which is in focus because Synthorx got acquired earlier. So they also have an IL-2, which is being developed. The focus is to increase the efficacy of the checkpoint inhibitor.”

Read the entire 2,755 word interview and get the many other top tier return opportunities identified by Dr. Kumaraguru Raja is a Senior Biotech Analyst at Brookline Capital Markets, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript.

 

Related News

Jacob Johnson Identifies These Publicly Traded Companies That Make the Equipment for New Drug Discovery and Development
April 02, 2020

Sandler O’Neill + Partners Top Insurance Analyst Identifies the Economic Leaders in His Stock Picks
May 15, 2019

mRNA Delivery Platform and Novel Azole Class Anti-Fungal Treatment Power Biotech Picks from Dr. Raja
March 27, 2019

Peter Dixon of Fidelity Management & Research Identifies Nike (NYSE:NKE) as a Top Pick
July 03, 2017

Alexander Goldfarb of Sandler O'Neill + Partners Identifies Top Picks in the REIT Sector
August 21, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO and the Chief Strategy Officer: Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Small Caps with an Absolute-Return Strategy
Looking for Companies Able to Generate and Allocate Free Cash Flow
Using a Systematic Fundamental Process to Invest in Small-Cap Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Opportunity for Investors to Capitalize on Early Stage of U.S. Cannabis Development
Optimistic That Legalization 2.0 Will Transform Canadian Cannabis Companies
Companies with Good Balance Sheets Will Better Withstand Headwinds
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 