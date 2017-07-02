Don Schreiber of WBI Investments Identifies Chubb (NYSE:CB) as a Winning Stock Pick

Don Schreiber is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Portfolio Manager at WBI Investments. He is also the co-author of All About Dividend Investing, published by McGraw-Hill.
“Chubb (NYSE:CB) is a midcap stock. It’s a Tiffany insurance company. They’re one of the insurance companies that higher net worth clients tend to use more frequently. They have very good profit and earnings because they’re essentially a Cadillac provider, and they charge for it. So they’re a company that has pretty strong growth prospects and financials that should do well even in a challenging market environment.”
The exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript details this portfolio pick as well as many others in a variety of industry sectors.
Read the rest of the exclusive interview in the Wall Street Transcript.
