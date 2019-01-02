Dividend Yield of 11% from Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA): Cash Income Stream from Healthcare Real Estate

Rick Matros has served as Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s Chairman of the board, President and Chief Executive Officer since its inception in 2010. He was Chairman and CEO of Sun Healthcare Group, Inc., from 2001 until the transaction that created Sabra in 2010. Mr. Matros founded and served as CEO and President of Bright Now! Dental from 1998 to 2000, remaining a director through its subsequent sale in 2010.

In addition, Mr. Matros was a Principal and Partner of CareMeridian, LLC, a company specializing in traumatic brain injuries, from 1998 until the sale of its operations in 2006. From 1988 to 1997, Mr. Matros held CEO and other executive positions at Care Enterprises and Regency Health Services, both publicly held post-acute companies.

Mr. Matros currently serves on the advisory board for RFE Partners and is the Executive Producer of Sabra Films, LLC. Mr. Matros is a lay leader in the Jewish community, an active member of the national board of directors for AIPAC and sits on the governing board of Aleh-JNF.

“We have a pretty nice mix in the portfolio: skilled nursing, senior housing, we have specialty hospitals, we have behavioral hospitals, we have children’s hospitals. So a pretty nice mix of different businesses.

The Enlivant investment is a joint venture; we own 11 facilities, and we have a joint venture where we own 49% of the rest of the venture, which is comprised of 173 facilities.

We have an option to purchase those senior living facilities, and we expect to exercise that option, which will dramatically increase the number of assisted-living facilities that we have in the portfolio as well, which has also been a goal.”

