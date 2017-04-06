Dick Boer, President & CEO and Chairman of Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD)

In the interview with the Wall Street Transcript, CEO Dick Boer emphasizes growth in online sales and cash flow as key investment critieria:

“As I mentioned already, Peapod in the U.S., but also with ah.nl in the Netherlands with our home delivery, and with bol.com, which is a small but very competitive business model here in the Netherlands and Belgium. We are already driving more than 2 billion euros of our more than 62 billion euros in online sales, and that’s amazing performance for the company which of course has a longstanding heritage in physical stores.”

The growth in free cash flow is impressive:

“If you look at what we expect to deliver this year, we will invest 1.8 billion euros in capex, but at the same time we will have 1.6 billion of free cash flow.”

Read the rest of the interview at The Wall Street Transcript.