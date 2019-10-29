Danone Gets Top Marks from these Professional Stock Pickers for Its ESG Management

Melody Prenner Bryant joined Gabelli Asset Management Company in 2018 as a Portfolio Manager and recently also joined the portfolio management team of the Gabelli ESG Fund in February 2019.

Ms. Bryant has almost 30 years of experience as a Portfolio Manager, having begun her career as a security analyst for Oppenheimer Capital Corp.

She then joined John A. Levin & Co., Inc. as a security analyst and subsequently became a portfolio manager, Co-Chairman and a member of the board of directors of BKF Capital, a holding company for the asset management firm.

Christina Alfandary rejoined Gabelli Asset Management Company in 2016 as Managing Director, Environmental, Social & Governance — ESG — and Sustainable Investments. In her role, she leads the company’s expansion of its ESG integration efforts and ESG investing capabilities.

Prior to rejoining, she was Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. where she worked from 2005 to 2015. While there, she managed the U.S. business and was instrumental in a U.S. product launch of an innovative impact investing Green Bond product developed in collaboration with the World Bank.

“…the Gabelli ESG Fund tends to follow our investment process of “private market value with a catalyst.” It does tend to be a little bit more on the value side.

Essentially, we’re looking for companies that are strong players in their particular industry, but specifically, for this fund, that are trading essentially at a discount to what we have calculated to be their intrinsic value.”

“…a number of large food companies, particularly some well-known names in Europe, like Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and even Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), are focusing and shifting their product portfolios to take advantage of some of those trends.

So in looking at a company like Danone, its own strategy and mission is “One Planet. One Health.” That mission cuts across a number of fronts.

So they were the most well-known yogurt maker probably 10 years ago, when yogurt was becoming the alternative healthy snack. Since then, they’ve expanded their healthy product portfolio by purchasing a company called Happy Family in 2013, which was a U.S.-based maker of organic baby food.

And then more recently, in 2017, they purchased a company called WhiteWave, which is the maker of Silk almond milk. And they make a lot of other plant-based protein beverages to meet demand for plant-based protein beverages and now meat as well.

But the plant-based protein beverages, coconut milk, almond milk and things like that have really grown quite dramatically.”

