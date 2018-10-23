CytoDyn About to Take Off? CEO Nader Pourhassan Ph. D. Says Yes

Nader Z. Pourhassan, Ph.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn Inc. Dr. Pourhassan was appointed a director in September 2012 and has served as CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer since September 2012. He was the company’s Managing Director of Business Development from June 2011 to December 2012 and Chief Operating Officer from May 2008 to June 2011.

Dr. Pourhassan was responsible for identifying the opportunity with PRO 140 and instrumental in the acquisition of this asset. He has overseen the rapid clinical development of PRO 140 as a therapy for HIV from Phase II development and into Phase III trials, including the development of trial protocols and interaction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — FDA. He also has been involved in preclinical and clinical development of PRO 140 in additional immunological indications and cancer.

Dr. Pourhassan has led CytoDyn’s capital market activities by raising over $150 million since joining the company in 2008. He has more than 20 years of business development experience. Dr. Pourhassan received his Bachelor of Science from Utah State University in 1985, his Master of Science from Brigham Young University in 1990 and his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Utah in 1998. Dr. Pourhassan has authored three books.

“In regard to monotherapy, PRO 140 could allow patients to put away all their pills. We have a small group of patients right now who have gone four years without pills with PRO 140 as a monotherapy. It takes between 30 seconds and two minutes once a week to subcutaneously self-inject themselves at home, and that is all they need.”

The CEO is enthusiastic about the prospects for CytoDyn shareholders:

“I believe that CytoDyn is undervalued. We believe we have a lot of excitement with PRO 140. If you look at Gilead, their stock sat below the $1 level for seven years, and then, it reached an inflection point. I believe CytoDyn is reaching that point…”

